Empirical Capital Management LLC Invests $13.78 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,782,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 9.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $7,475,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $790,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $11,155,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,430,724. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $239.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

