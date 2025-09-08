Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. Invests $23.01 Million in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,008,000. KANZHUN accounts for approximately 13.8% of Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,629,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,683 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 22.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 947,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 85.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,705 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in KANZHUN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BZ opened at $23.98 on Monday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

