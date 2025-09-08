Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 29,135 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 485.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 727.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

