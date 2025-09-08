Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 141,611 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 324.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,611 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 5.29% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

