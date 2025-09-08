SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $28.58 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

