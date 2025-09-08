Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 45,748.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 48.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,066,003.80. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $209.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

