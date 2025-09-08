Visualize Group LP Acquires 45,622 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Visualize Group LP grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 8.8% of Visualize Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Visualize Group LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FI opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

