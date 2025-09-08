Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300,000 shares, adecreaseof30.0% from the July 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arhaus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 185.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arhaus by 28.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

