Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.1%

PL opened at $6.53 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $70,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 49.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

