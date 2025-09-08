RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 424,780 Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 424,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,905,000. Northern Trust makes up about 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.27 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

