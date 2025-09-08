Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,900 shares, adeclineof35.3% from the July 31st total of 185,400 shares. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,055 shares during the quarter. Biofrontera comprises about 0.3% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.63% of Biofrontera worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Biofrontera from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Biofrontera Trading Up 0.6%

Biofrontera stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

