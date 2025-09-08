BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in August

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,000 shares, adropof40.4% from the July 31st total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BranchOut Food during the first quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered BranchOut Food from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOF opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.54. BranchOut Food has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 187.09% and a negative net margin of 51.87%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

