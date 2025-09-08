Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, adecreaseof37.5% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on AUBN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.