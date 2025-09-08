United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.61 Million in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $322.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.66 and a 200-day moving average of $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $326.02.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.