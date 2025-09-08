Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155,970 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 784,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 270,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 258.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 324,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3%

IAU stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

