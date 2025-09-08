Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.66 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.