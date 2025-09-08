Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,176,168 shares of company stock valued at $708,898,070. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $225.47 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

