Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.