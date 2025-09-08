Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS is Hamilton Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2025

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.88 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.