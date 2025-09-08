Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS is Hamilton Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.88 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

