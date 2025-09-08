Hamilton Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after buying an additional 2,765,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after buying an additional 1,487,984 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 952,161 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 431,461 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after buying an additional 414,342 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

