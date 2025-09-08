Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6%

DHR opened at $200.32 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.