Hamilton Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $270.31 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

