Reddit Inc. $RDDT Stock Holdings Lowered by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 122,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,777 shares of company stock worth $88,790,076. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RDDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit stock opened at $240.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 218.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $253.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.