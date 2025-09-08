Sciencast Management LP Purchases 1,127 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $392.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.52 and its 200 day moving average is $379.51. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

