Voleon Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,856 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.