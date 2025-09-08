DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of DraftKings worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 816,662 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,274. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

