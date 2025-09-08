Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 78,412 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,412 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $212,672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 130.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,744,000 after purchasing an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WING stock opened at $309.79 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.22.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

