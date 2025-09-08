Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 791,592 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,592 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $44,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $208,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of CWAN opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

