Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 2.4%

TWLO stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.