United Services Automobile Association Invests $2.05 Million in CrowdStrike $CRWD

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $417.63 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.14. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,484 shares of company stock valued at $81,523,228. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. DZ Bank raised CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

