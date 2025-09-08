United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after acquiring an additional 422,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.8%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $372.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

