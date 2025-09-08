Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Financial Survey

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 8.74% 15.93% 8.31% Coeur Mining 13.06% 14.38% 8.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Coeur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $192.80 million 1.40 $19.24 million $0.11 15.24 Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 8.97 $58.90 million $0.37 39.74

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amerigo Resources and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining 0 1 6 3 3.20

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.79, suggesting a potential downside of 33.45%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Amerigo Resources on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.