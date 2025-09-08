Financial Analysis: Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Schrodinger and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrodinger 0 2 4 0 2.67 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

Schrodinger presently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.50%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than 111.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrodinger $207.54 million 6.79 -$187.12 million ($2.48) -7.71 111 $1.97 billion 0.02 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -8.91

This table compares Schrodinger and 111″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Schrodinger. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schrodinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schrodinger and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrodinger -76.22% -45.70% -24.81% 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45%

Risk and Volatility

Schrodinger has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Schrodinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.