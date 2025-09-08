Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) versus First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Critical Survey

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 15.37% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 16.04% 8.66% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $37.81 million 1.33 $5.31 million $2.06 8.13 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $179.19 million 2.00 $25.94 million $2.16 12.12

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.