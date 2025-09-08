Plancorp LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after buying an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $153,576,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 127.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after purchasing an additional 839,028 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of FTNT opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

