Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,543 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,853,000 after acquiring an additional 224,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $537.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

