Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SJM opened at $112.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

