United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,299,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

