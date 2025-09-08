Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,034 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.88% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $78,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,356 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,597 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

