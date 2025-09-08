LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Purchased by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after acquiring an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 851,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 550.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after acquiring an additional 642,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,026,000 after acquiring an additional 613,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $332.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.41 and a twelve month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

