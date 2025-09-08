Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.