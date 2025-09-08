Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. KeyCorp raised Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,722,124.72. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

