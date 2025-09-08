United Services Automobile Association Sells 13,518 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

