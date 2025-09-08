Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 289,819 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $349.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.31 and a 200 day moving average of $322.36.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

