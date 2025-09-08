139,309 Shares in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of NewJersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after buying an additional 542,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67.

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

