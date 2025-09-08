Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,994 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -193.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

