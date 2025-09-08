Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 289.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

