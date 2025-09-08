Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after purchasing an additional 500,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after buying an additional 434,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

