Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $242,991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,479,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $195,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $492.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

