Caxton Associates LLP Takes $7.46 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:GM opened at $58.24 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

